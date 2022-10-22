Anna Wintour, longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue, will be cutting ties with Kanye West due to his recent “erratic behavior and antisemitic rants,” according to TMZ. The two had long maintained a collaborative relationship.

The news comes after West infamously tweeted a threat to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Balenciaga also recently confirmed that they no longer have a working relationship with West.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” a rep told Women’s Wear Daily.

West had criticized his “good friend” Wintour, earlier this month, during a conversation he had with his publicist, which was shared on social media. He had been upset with the Vogue editor’s “dolls,” Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and more.

“I consider Anna two be an industry friend,” he wrote. “But all her dolls had something to say. It was cool for Gab to give her opinion on my art and say she didn’t like it but when I rebutted I was made to be a bully. And she allowed all that. But watched from the sidelines when the Kardashians kidnapped my child on her birthday.”

West has since retained the counsel of Camille Vasquez to assist with his business interests, amid the fallout of his recent behavior.

