Kanye West may have a complex relationship with the fashion world, but the Yeezy mogul has a lot of respect for some of the pros who shaped the contemporary space. Following the news of Anna Wintour's exit from Vogue after 37 years with the publication, Ye took to Twitter to thank the editor-in-chief for her support of his endeavors.

"Thank you Anna for your support and friendship for so many years [two goat emojis]," he wrote, per HipHopDX. The Chicago artist also included a picture of them at a fashion show, recalling a strong but complicated bond over the years.

For those unaware, after Kanye West's antisemitic rants back in 2022, Vogue issued a statement terminating their professional relationship with him. Their refusal to work with him in the future came just months after folks spotted Wintour wearing Yeezy sunglasses, so it seemed like this was more of a branding and association move rather than anything about a business partnership.

Nevertheless, Ye's current controversies means that any link would also raise eyebrows these days. We will see if Anna Wintour responds to any of this.

Kanye West & Anna Wintour

For context, the influential editor has stood up for him, even when Kanye West called her out or amid the Vogue rift. For example, Wintour arranged a meeting between editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Kanye, as the former took issue with the latter's "White Lives Matter" shirts.

"GAB IS MY SISTER IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE," Ye expressed on social media after the hatcher burial. "IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION. WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN."

These days, it seems like Kanye West wants to tone the negativity down. Maybe this shoutout to Anna Wintour is part of his more amicable and appreciative turnaround... Or just a phase.