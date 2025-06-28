Kanye West Thanks Anna Wintour For Her Support After Vogue Exit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 278 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Anna Wintour Vogue Exit Hip Hop News
Rapper Kanye West hoists his Grammy award onstage in 2008. West has been awarded 22 Grammys throughout his career as a producer and rapper. News Kanye West. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Vogue terminated its relationship with Kanye West after him antisemitic comments, but Anna Wintour has usually given Ye grace in these cases.

Kanye West may have a complex relationship with the fashion world, but the Yeezy mogul has a lot of respect for some of the pros who shaped the contemporary space. Following the news of Anna Wintour's exit from Vogue after 37 years with the publication, Ye took to Twitter to thank the editor-in-chief for her support of his endeavors.

"Thank you Anna for your support and friendship for so many years [two goat emojis]," he wrote, per HipHopDX. The Chicago artist also included a picture of them at a fashion show, recalling a strong but complicated bond over the years.

For those unaware, after Kanye West's antisemitic rants back in 2022, Vogue issued a statement terminating their professional relationship with him. Their refusal to work with him in the future came just months after folks spotted Wintour wearing Yeezy sunglasses, so it seemed like this was more of a branding and association move rather than anything about a business partnership.

Nevertheless, Ye's current controversies means that any link would also raise eyebrows these days. We will see if Anna Wintour responds to any of this.

Read More: 50 Cent Claims Diddy's Lawyer "Did Him Dirty" With Closing Arguments In Trial

Kanye West & Anna Wintour

For context, the influential editor has stood up for him, even when Kanye West called her out or amid the Vogue rift. For example, Wintour arranged a meeting between editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Kanye, as the former took issue with the latter's "White Lives Matter" shirts.

"GAB IS MY SISTER IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE," Ye expressed on social media after the hatcher burial. "IT FELT LIKE SHE WAS BEING USED LIKE TREVOR NOAH AND OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO SPEAK ON MY EXPRESSION. WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN."

These days, it seems like Kanye West wants to tone the negativity down. Maybe this shoutout to Anna Wintour is part of his more amicable and appreciative turnaround... Or just a phase.

Read More: Diddy Defense Alleges Sex Trafficking Case Comes Down To Money

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog Music Kanye West Unloads On Anna Wintour, The Kardashians & More 6.3K
Street Style - New York Fashion Week September 2018 - Day 7 Music Anna Wintour & Vogue To Cut Ties With Kanye West 1486
Collage Maker-04-Oct-2022-03.42-PM Pop Culture Kanye West Met With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Says They Apologized To One Another 4.0K
GettyImages-1147476332 Society Met Gala 2023: What Does Anna Wintour's Guest List Shakeup Really Mean? 1242