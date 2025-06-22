Kanye West often flip-flops between messages of love and hate in his rhetoric, especially when dealing with antisemitic bigotries and open Nazi support. It seems like Ye's on a pedal-back period now, since he recently took to Twitter to announce that he wants his album to go in a different direction.

First of all, he confirmed that one of the various projects he's working on these days is called CUKKK. Apparently, the Chicago artist wanted to jab at his sexual misconduct allegations at the same time as his fascistic leanings. But now, he seemingly wants to distance himself from that open hostility.

"I may change the album name from CUKKK to IN A PERFECT WORLD," Ye tweeted on Sunday (June 22). "Manifest love." We will see how long it takes for him to swing back the other direction. Perhaps this will impact Kanye West's upcoming shows overseas, which he's doing as a part of Yeezy Season X.

As for when IN A PERFECT WORLD or whatever it's called comes out, we have no idea. After all, Kanye West is working on multiple projects at the moment, so we'll have to see how he ends up managing that chaos.

Kanye West Album

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

Sadly, when it comes to fully denouncing his previous ways and turning a new leaf when it comes to his strategy, we doubt the Yeezy mogul will act on that anytime soon. In the meantime, fans continue to debate around his current status and wonder what all of this means.

At least Kanye West's new album Bully is coming out, albeit in an unorthodox way. The album was supposed to officially drop on June 15, but that didn't end up panning out. Instead, he released three tracks from it a few days later. As such, we predict that more songs from the LP will come out little by little.