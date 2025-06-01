Kanye West Drops Holy Version Of His Controversial “Heil Hilter” Song

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 455 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West revealed three new albums in the works, including WW3, Cuck, and Bully. He released Donda 2 on streaming platforms in May.

Kanye West’s change of heart appears to be showing up in the music. After denouncing anti-semetic speech, the mogul unveils a new, holy, version to his controversial track, “Heil Hilter.”

Now, “Hallelujah,” the song relievers a similar subject matter as the original track but replaces the Hilter with Hallelujah. The production is crisp, the vocals are undeniable, and it opens the door for the mogul’s redemption journey.

In the song, Ye addresses child support, Banks removing his account, and free speech. He accepts the villain the role but says the public don't understand how he is feeling.

Ye’s recent announcement and the new track possibly marks the return of West to his faith. The new track flooded social media instantly with fans approval.

More: Kanye West Admits He Misses Pusha T Friendship After Getting Mentioned In New Clipse Track

Kanye West's “Hallelujah”

Earlier this month, West publicly declared he was “done with antisemitism,” expressing remorse for past actions and asking for forgiveness. He attributed his previous behavior to personal struggles and a desire for peace following a FaceTime call with his children.

However, this announcement came shortly after releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler” and selling merchandise with swastikas, leading many to question the sincerity of his apology. The Anti-Defamation League and others remained skeptical, citing his history of antisemitic remarks and actions. Critics argue that genuine change requires consistent actions, not just statements.

Ye’s fan base has followed the mogul through his trials and tribulations. Continuing to show unwavering support through his music and merchandise. The Yeezy and YZY brand continues to be one of the hottest selling brands in pop culture.

Kanye West vowed to only make gospel music in 2019. He would release two award-winning gospel albums, including Jesus Is King. He promoted the album with the Sunday Service Choir.

West’s vow would last until 2021. He released Donda, an album attributed to his late mother, in 2021. The first of two albums would return the mogul to his succulent lyricism with features by DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and more.

More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Put PDA On Full Display In Sensual New Video

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.1K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.8K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1.9K
Kanye West Release Date New Album Bully Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Confirms Release Date For New Album "Bully" 2.7K