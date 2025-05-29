Bianca Censori has shared a new video of herself and Kanye West kissing and dancing in front of a sunset on Instagram. She didn't elaborate on any context in the caption, only tagging her husband in the post. Orchestral music plays in the background of the clip.

Fans in the comments section have been showing plenty of love for the couple. "Hopefully he’s calmed down an js enjoying his time with her," one user wrote. Another gave a shout out to the song Censori chose: "Does anyone know the name of this music? It’s so relaxing I just wanna fill up my bathtub, turn the lights off, light candles, and put some oil bath beads in the water & buy a couple bouquet of flowers to just sit and listen."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori married back in December 2022. In the years since, they've made numerous headlines for their public antics together. At the Grammy Awards, earlier this year, Censori walked the red carpet while almost completely nude. She faced further backlash for a similar move, last week, by uploading three pictures of herself on Instagram wearing just a see-through top and sheer bottoms.

Kanye West Larry Hoover

In other news, Kanye West also made headlines on Thursday by reacting to Donald Trump's decision to commute the federal sentence of Larry Hoover. In doing so, he mistakenly suggested that the leader of the Gangster Disciples will be a free man. "Thank you Drake for helping to bring Larry Hoover home," Ye wrote in one post, before adding: "Words can't express my gratitude for our devoted President Donald Trump for freeing Larry Hoover."

In actuality, Hoover will still remain behind bars as he still faces a 200-year jail term in the state of Illinois for murder, according to the BBC. Regardless, Hoover's family is still appreciating the move. Larry Hoover Jr. even gave a shoutout to Kanye West while speaking about the pardon with TMZ.

"He had a very big part because he started it all off," Hoover said. "Put us on the platform. He took us to the White House on his platform when he didn’t have to do that. He stuck his neck out there. We know he don’t have a problem with sticking his neck out there about what he believes in, and I’m glad he believed in this."