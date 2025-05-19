Kanye West fans have been very disappointed with his controversial behavior, allegedly going so far as to leak his entire upcoming album. CUCK appeared on YouTube on Sunday (May 18) but was quickly flagged and taken down.

On Monday (May 19), Ye chose to hop on Twitter to respond to this whole fiasco. "Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. "What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying," the Yeezy mogul wrote.

The "canceled show" he's referencing is his South Korea concert for May 31, which organizers reportedly terminated this week according to AllHipHop. In fact, they also allegedly froze Yeezy merch sales in the region. The event team's statement specifically referred to "the recent controversy" involving the Chicago artist.

In addition to this response, Kanye West also addressed rumors about his wife recently. Folks theorized that the track "UNCLE" from this leak, which is reportedly about a woman turning to sex work after a family member's abuse, may be about Bianca Censori.

"UNCLE is not on CUCK and is not about my wife," Ye tweeted. Other previously unheard tracks from this leak include "Free My Kids," "Diddy Free," and "Dirty Magazines."

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

Screenshot via Twitter @kanyewest

For those unaware, someone originally leaked Kanye West's new album CUCK via the Discord platform before it spread. In a since-deleted post on the platform, the leaker reportedly spoke on why they did what they did.

"All proceeds from this album group buy will be donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum," they reportedly wrote, referring to Ye's antisemitic bigotries. "Glorifying fascism is not ‘art’, ‘love speech’ is just an excuse to say outrageous s**t for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless braindead deadbeat drug addict porn addict Nazi b***h."

Some of this controversy can be attributed to Kanye West's "Heil Hitler" single and music video. The minimal, militaristic, and primal visuals clash with the brazen lyrical content to make for one of his worst tracks yet, no matter how you look at it. We will see what ends up happening with CUCK.