Kanye West previewed his next album in quite an abhorrent fashion with his "H.H." single, which itself followed other bigotries. We expect the rest of the full-length to follow suit, and it seems like the nation of Russia is not even giving it a shot.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, a formal request emerged to the country's media regulator asking them to ban the release of Kanye West's new album CUCK. Or WW3, or whatever it's called if it actually comes out. Some of the reasons cited for the ban reportedly include lyrics promoting Nazism, glorifying criminals of the Second World War, inciting violence, promoting drug use, and referencing "non-traditional sexual preferences."

It's unclear where this ban request comes from, and so is its veracity, for that matter. It seems like, if successful, this ban would prevent the project's distribution in the country by various means.

Of course, this will probably cause a lot of debate among the Ye fan community. Many of them acknowledged other controversial music releases which don't get a ban, but others know that very few albums reach as widely as the Yeezy discography.

Kanye West Heil Hitler Music Video

Kanye West released the "H.H." music video on social media recently, which fully let fans know he was serious about this track. Some die-hards didn't believe what they were hearing in previous previews. But with a speech from the Nazi propagandist himself at the end, this new version disappointed many.

Then again, many can't call it a disappointment. Ye's been on this train for years. It's been very sad and disturbing to see, but his magnitude still keeps many praiseful eyes on him.