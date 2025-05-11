Kanye West's New Album Might Be Banned In Russia Due To Nazi References

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 929 Views
Kanye West New Album Banned Russia Nazi Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West has already had a hard time keeping his new music on streaming services. Maybe Putin can help out his occasional admirer.

Kanye West previewed his next album in quite an abhorrent fashion with his "H.H." single, which itself followed other bigotries. We expect the rest of the full-length to follow suit, and it seems like the nation of Russia is not even giving it a shot.

According to Kurrco on Twitter, a formal request emerged to the country's media regulator asking them to ban the release of Kanye West's new album CUCK. Or WW3, or whatever it's called if it actually comes out. Some of the reasons cited for the ban reportedly include lyrics promoting Nazism, glorifying criminals of the Second World War, inciting violence, promoting drug use, and referencing "non-traditional sexual preferences."

It's unclear where this ban request comes from, and so is its veracity, for that matter. It seems like, if successful, this ban would prevent the project's distribution in the country by various means.

Of course, this will probably cause a lot of debate among the Ye fan community. Many of them acknowledged other controversial music releases which don't get a ban, but others know that very few albums reach as widely as the Yeezy discography.

Kanye West Heil Hitler Music Video

Kanye West released the "H.H." music video on social media recently, which fully let fans know he was serious about this track. Some die-hards didn't believe what they were hearing in previous previews. But with a speech from the Nazi propagandist himself at the end, this new version disappointed many.

Then again, many can't call it a disappointment. Ye's been on this train for years. It's been very sad and disturbing to see, but his magnitude still keeps many praiseful eyes on him.

Meanwhile, Russia's reported ban proposal follows a statement from a Jewish rights org, the Simon Wiesenthal Center. "Kanye West’s release of a song entitled ‘Heil Hitler’ on VE Day, the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is hate speech, pure and simple – totally in line with the despicable messages we now expect from West. But his partner in spreading dangerous vitriol against Jews is X [Twitter], which is allowing flagrant violation of its own rules. [...] We call on X to remove West from its platform and for other platforms and distributors to refuse to host or monetize this song. There must be a clear line when it comes to glorification of genocidal regimes, particularly to millions of young people."

