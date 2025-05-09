Kanye West is taking all his controversies everywhere he goes, whether that's social media, the courtroom, or his actual music. After years of antisemitism and the new release of his track "Heil Hitler," yet another institution of the Jewish community has condemned him.

According to Billboard, Jim Berk issued a statement to the outlet responding to this new Ye song and his wave of abhorrent bigotry. Berk is the CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

"Kanye West’s release of a song entitled ‘Heil Hitler’ on VE Day, the anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is hate speech, pure and simple – totally in line with the despicable messages we now expect from West," he expressed. "But his partner in spreading dangerous vitriol against Jews is X [Twitter], which is allowing flagrant violation of its own rules reading, ‘You may not directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.'

"We call on X to remove West from its platform and for other platforms and distributors to refuse to host or monetize this song," Beck continued. "There must be a clear line when it comes to glorification of genocidal regimes, particularly to millions of young people."

Kanye West Heil Hitler Music Video

As for Kanye West's response to all this, he blasted how digital streaming platforms took "Heil Hitler" down almost immediately upon release. "Heil Hitler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n***as down," Ye tweeted this week.

The Chicago artist also released a music video for this song, which is presumably a single to his upcoming album CUCK. In the visual, a group of Black men stand in formation with animal pelts on and chant the chorus.