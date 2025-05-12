Kanye West Brutally Criticizes Kendrick Lamar Over Taylor Swift Dancing To "Not Like Us"

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Kanye West takes the microphone from Taylor Swift and speaks onstage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
The latest post comes as Kanye West has been making headlines for his controversial new song, "Heil Hitler."

Kanye West went after Kendrick Lamar in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), bringing up the fact that Taylor Swift danced to his hit song, "Not Like Us," at the Grammy Awards, earlier this year. He asked how the iconic pop singer represents the "culture."

"I know that Kendrick did not like Taylor Swift dancing to the A minor line. How is that 'culture?'" West asked. In the replies to AkademiksTV sharing West's post, fans appear to be tired of the rapper's antics. "The Grammys was when? Why still talking about the Grammys and why worry about if Taylor Swift was dancing? Old news get over it," one user wrote. Another added: "I'm about to mute the word 'Ye' deadass. Watching people constantly retweeting & reacting to his posts as if they're not the ramblings of bipolar nutjob who's literally been off his meds for years is rotting my brain fr."

It's not the first time Kanye West has spoken on "Not Like Us." He previously revealed his harsh feelings about the song in a blunt post on X from March. "I HAAAAAATED Not Like Us," he wrote at the time.

As for Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, they previously teamed up for a remix of Swift's song, "Bad Blood," back in 2015.

Kanye West Heil Hitler Music Video

The post about Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift comes after Kanye West shared a music video for his controversial song, "Heil Hitler," last week. On the song, he boasts about his support for the Nazis, rapping at one point: "They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter… all my n****s Nazis, n***a Heil Hitler…” Several streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, and more, have been working to keep the song banned.

West has also said that he's been warned against performing the song live, as caught by Mandatory. “I’m being told there’s an issue with me performing Hell Hitler. I am doing Heil Hitler at all my shows," he wrote on X in a since-deleted post.

