Dave Portnoy Goes Scorched Earth On "Piece Of Sh*t" Kanye West

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 1, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Dave Portnoy visits SiriusXM Studios on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Kanye West has been making headlines for numerous antisemitic antics, including naming his latest single, "Heil Hitler."

Dave Portnoy went on a fiery rant about Kanye West while speaking with Shannon Sharpe for a recent episode of Club Shay Shay. In doing so, he labeled the polarizing rapper a "piece of sh*t" and explained that he doesn't understand how he still has fans.

“Kanye is a piece of sh*t. Kanye is an absolute piece of sh*t. I don’t get people how to defend him,” Portnoy said, as caught by AllHipHop. “I think Kanye has one of the great free passes of all time. Now I’m Jewish. He hates Jews. Loves Hitler. So you’re not going to be my cup of tea. Like if you’re going around me like, ‘I like what Hitler did.’ It’s like, well, I don’t like you.”

From there, the Barstool Sports founder brought up Kanye West's infamous altercation with Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards. “What he did at the Grammys the first time when he stole her award. This is a 17-year-old girl. I don’t know what his problem is," he said. "He thought someone else should win. You have no problem with her. This girl’s 17. You’re stealing it." He also brought up West's song, "Famous," accusing him and Kim Kardashian of editing the phone call between himself and Swift.

Read More: Kanye West Is Now Launching An Antisemitic Cryptocurrency Called "Swasticoin"

Kanye West "Heil Hitler"

Kanye West has been openly antisemitic for a number of years at this point, but he's reached new levels of controversial in recent months. Back on May 8, he dropped the single, "Heil Hitler," in celebration of the infamous Nazi dictator, Adolf Hitler. The song is expected to be included on the tracklist for his next studio album, Cuck.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Kanye West said he's done with antisemitism in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Thursday morning. "I am done with antisemitism," he posted. "I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain."

Read More: Kanye West Takes Aim At Dave Portnoy Over "Meme Coin" While Wearing A Swastika Shirt

