Charlie Puth Pleads With Kanye West To End The Antisemitic Rants

Charlie Puth is urging Kanye West to put an end to the rampant antisemitism he's been spreading in recent days. The message comes after the controversial rapper started selling t-shirts with swastikas on them on his Yeezy website. Taking to his Instagram Story, Puth wrote over a black screen: “@ye The message you are sending out to the world is incredibly dangerous. Please man, I beg you to stop. You are selling a T-shirt with a Swastika on it, and MILLIONS of people are influenced by you. Please I BEG you to stop, PLEASE.”

West began attempting to sell the t-shirts after buying a Super Bowl commercial to promote his website on Sunday. On Tuesday morning, Shopify banned West from their platform. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," the company said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.

Did Kanye West Praise Nazis?

Image via Instagram @charlieputh

Prior to selling the swastika shirts, West also made headlines describing himself as a Nazi and proclaiming his love for Adolf Hitler on X (formerly Twitter). In another post, he wrote in all-caps: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST ANY OF THEM.” Those remarks came amid a tirade of other controversial posts commenting on Taylor Swift, Diddy, and much more.

The Anti-Defamation League has since condemned Ye's recent antics with a statement on social media. "The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy," the ADL wrote. "If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler.' Kanye was tweeting vile antisemitism nonstop since last week. There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior." Check out Charlie Puth's message for West above.