Kanye West Links With Playboi Carti, The Game, & More In Behind The Scenes "Bully" Clips

Justin Laboy has shared a video taking fans behind the scenes of the making of Kanye West's upcoming album, Bully. The video, which dropped on Wednesday, shows the rapper linking up with Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Peso Pluma, Ty Dolla Sign, The Game, and more. There's also plenty of clips of West working on the project in the studio.

Speaking with Laboy during a car ride, West explains: "I would rather see my work than for it to just be just an exclusive dinner or something. I've been to those dinners before, like all the rich dinners. They just boring to me now." The new video has fans hyped for the album. In the comments section on YouTube, one user wrote: "Yoooo, Carti's there in that studio…hope he's on the album." Another complained about his recent antics on social media: "I hope Ye stops the negativity on those tweets and changes his life for the better."

When Is Kanye West Releasing "Bully?"

West has said he intends to drop Bully on his daughter North's birthday in June, although he has a reputation for being extremely unpredictable with album releases over the years. As for the aforementioned social media antics, West went on several offensive tirades on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this month. He described himself as a Nazi, praised Adolf Hitler, called out Taylor Swift, defended Diddy, and much more. On top of that, he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website, but then began selling only t-shirts with swastikas on them. In response to that move, Shopify banned him from the platform.