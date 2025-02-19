Kanye West Reveals He's Not Actually A Nazi

Kanye West has reversed course on his feelings about the Nazis. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon, he wrote: "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi." The post comes after he's gone on countless antisemitic rants on social media by this point. Earlier this month, he even praised Adolf Hitler and described himself as a Nazi.

In the replies to West's post, many fans expressed their excitement. "Glad you reflected. Character arc development is importance," one fan wrote. Another added: "It’s okay Ye we all know what a nice caring, compassionate man you really are and anyone who’s been rocking with you since day one been knew this." Others were less confident in the post being genuine. "Bianca took his phone," one fan joked. Another suggested it was all in promotion of his new album, Bully. "Doing all this for an album rollout screams desperation. All bro had to do was be there for his kids and lock himself in the studio," they wrote.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

While his latest post suggests he's not a Nazi, West has said otherwise numerous times over the years. Earlier this month, he paid for a Super Bowl commercial to promote his Yeezy merchandise website, but began selling t-shirts with swastikas afterward. That resulted in Shopify banning him from the platform, just one of many business partnerships West has lost as a result of his antics since 2022. "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify," Shopify said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch.