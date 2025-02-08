Kanye West Claims His Attention-Seeking Twitter Rant Was A Social Experiment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
News: Kanye West
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If only Ye could push conversation with his music rather than through juvenile excuses for "free expression."

After one long session of Kanye West's ongoing Twitter rant, he posted a link to a video that explained the situation a little bit further... Emphasis on "a little bit." Basically, the clip is of him letting people know that he is directly behind these tweets and wasn't hacked, and said that he appreciates the ability to "purge" and express feelings and statements that will get him in trouble. Ye made allusions to "woke" mentality and the #MeToo movement, and posited that he values the freedom of expression that his statements represent. In addition, he also posted a tweet that called this whole rant a social experiment to see if he would still have his money and account, which is a pretty easy thing to say when Twitter's current boss is basically a Nazi-referencing edge-lord himself.

"I won," Kanye West tweeted after a slew of attention-seeking trash. "I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for about 12 hours and I still have my twitter. And most importantly my billions. Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to my fellow rappers... all Black women... all gays... all Jews... all gay Jews... all gay Jew rappers... all broke n***as... the internet trolls... all neurodivergents. And a special thank you to Elon. I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN)."

Read More: Kanye West Praises Hitler Again Amid Antisemitic Twitter Rant

Kanye West Twitter Rant

As for what Kanye West did after this "explanation," he rallied against Dave Chappelle and engaged in some more grifting and shock value. People wonder whether or not this will all go away once he grows bored of tweeting all the time or if something big will actually cap off these rants. Either way, it certainly makes the hype for his next albums all the more difficult.

Furthermore, we will probably see and hear many more people react to these Kanye West rants and "social experiments" over time, and we're sure that he might have a lot to say in response. Even his rap collaborators seem to have pumped the brakes on him momentarily, although we can't help but feel like it won't happen now if it didn't happen a couple of years ago.

Read More: Kanye West Drops List Of Rappers Who Have Never "Crossed" Him

