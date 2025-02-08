Kanye West Eviscerates "Pawn" Dave Chappelle In Latest Fiery Twitter Tirade

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
Nov 5, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ye's not done.

Kanye West is adding more and more targets to his unhinged Twitter rants this week, with his latest opp being Dave Chappelle. "That’s why none of these comedians jokes is funny about this situation no more," Ye tweeted on Saturday (February 8) after claiming that someone threatened his wife Bianca Censori and his children. "I don’t play with these pawn a** k**n n***as like Dave Chapelle. N***a made jokes about me... my wife... the trans community... thinks he’s so smart. N***a think s***t is a joke after I brought Sunday Service to heal hearts in his home town after tragedies... put together the words Palestine and Palisades. Cause he though it sounded cool while people really lost their homes and their lives."

While Dave Chappelle hasn't responded to any of this at press time, we imagine that he will have a lot to say given his long-standing relationship with Kanye West ever since their early days. In his rant against any and everything, the Chicago artist seemed to take particular issue with the comedian because of how he allegedly downplayed his situation in earlier comical statements.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

"I went to a dave chappelle show last night and he had multiple jokes directed at ye throughout the night, but he did say theres no beef between them," one Reddit user virally claimed back in April of this year concerning Dave Chappelle and Kanye West. "He recently had dinner with ye and bianca but said it was the most uncomfortable dinner hes ever attended because bianca was basically naked. He said it looked like she woke up put some makeup on, slapped some duct tape on her tittys and shoved a cork up her p***y and walked out the door."

While this isn't the first time that these two clashed, we doubt that Kanye West and Dave Chappelle will reconcile without a serious sit-down, although nothing's stopped them in the past from linking back up. So maybe we shouldn't express much surprise. Some other comments that Ye made about Chappelle include his supposed role as "a voice for Jewish agendas" and how he used to be Kanye's hero.

