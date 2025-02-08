Kanye West Drops List Of Rappers Who Have Never "Crossed" Him

Kanye West is really on one. The rapper has said just about every possible thing he can think of over the last 24 hours. He insulted Jewish people, complimented Diddy, and claimed that nobody can control him in a series of tweets that put off just about everybody. Famous rap peers like Travis Scott went as far as to unfollow him in the wake of this tirade. It turns out he wasn't done. Kanye West continued his rant on Friday, posting a list of rappers he claimed never did him wrong. It was not a list we expected, nor were the names on it ones you would predict.

Kanye West claimed that peers like Young Thug, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky never never switched up on him. Other rappers who made the list include Quavo, Eminem and, most bizarrely, A$AP Nast. Nast is baffling on multiple levels. The rapper has never officially collaborated with Kanye West. Furthermore, he has not attained the same level of fame as the other names mentioned. Regardless, Nast made the list alongside his fellow A$AP Mob member Rocky. He must've made a big impression. Kanye West went on to provide an explanation as to why it's so difficult for rappers to not betray him or manipulate him in one way or another.

Kanye West Claimed A$AP Rocky And Quavo Stayed Loyal

Unsurprisingly, West's explanation inflates his own ego. "I think it’s just the nature of the sport of rap," he opined. "Everybody wanna be number one. So it’s hard to deal with fact that that’s me and there’s only one Ye God on earth." Kanye West has always had a high opinion of himself, but it seems to have taken on an additional level of grandiosity in recent weeks. The rapper claimed that he was "King" of the rap game in rant during his second Download podcast interview.

"I already beat the rap sh*t. I already beat the money sh*t," Kanye West told his fans. "I already beat the baddest b*tch sh*t. I already beat the Drake." The Drake comment was especially telling, since he went on to praise Kendrick Lamar in the same Download interview. He claimed Lamar defeated Drake, and he said that no rapper should go against Lamar. Yet, at the same time, he asserted that he could take on the Compton icon because he's a "genius."