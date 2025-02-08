Kanye West Drops List Of Rappers Who Have Never "Crossed" Him

BY Elias Andrews 2.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Versace Fall 2019 - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Kanye West, Young Thug and 2 Chainz attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
It's an eclectic list, for sure.

Kanye West is really on one. The rapper has said just about every possible thing he can think of over the last 24 hours. He insulted Jewish people, complimented Diddy, and claimed that nobody can control him in a series of tweets that put off just about everybody. Famous rap peers like Travis Scott went as far as to unfollow him in the wake of this tirade. It turns out he wasn't done. Kanye West continued his rant on Friday, posting a list of rappers he claimed never did him wrong. It was not a list we expected, nor were the names on it ones you would predict.

Kanye West claimed that peers like Young Thug, Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky never never switched up on him. Other rappers who made the list include Quavo, Eminem and, most bizarrely, A$AP Nast. Nast is baffling on multiple levels. The rapper has never officially collaborated with Kanye West. Furthermore, he has not attained the same level of fame as the other names mentioned. Regardless, Nast made the list alongside his fellow A$AP Mob member Rocky. He must've made a big impression. Kanye West went on to provide an explanation as to why it's so difficult for rappers to not betray him or manipulate him in one way or another.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Believes Kanye West Is Jealous Of Kendrick Lamar

Kanye West Claimed A$AP Rocky And Quavo Stayed Loyal

Unsurprisingly, West's explanation inflates his own ego. "I think it’s just the nature of the sport of rap," he opined. "Everybody wanna be number one. So it’s hard to deal with fact that that’s me and there’s only one Ye God on earth." Kanye West has always had a high opinion of himself, but it seems to have taken on an additional level of grandiosity in recent weeks. The rapper claimed that he was "King" of the rap game in rant during his second Download podcast interview.

"I already beat the rap sh*t. I already beat the money sh*t," Kanye West told his fans. "I already beat the baddest b*tch sh*t. I already beat the Drake." The Drake comment was especially telling, since he went on to praise Kendrick Lamar in the same Download interview. He claimed Lamar defeated Drake, and he said that no rapper should go against Lamar. Yet, at the same time, he asserted that he could take on the Compton icon because he's a "genius."

Read More: Travis Scott Seemingly Unfollows Kanye West After Shocking Twitter Rant

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers Music Kanye West Claims He Can Defeat Kendrick Lamar Because He's A "Genius" 4.7K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
Bing Presents The 5th Annual "Two Kings" Dinner Music Kanye West Obliterates J Cole In New Interview: "He Can't Run Now" 5.6K
Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Follows Kanye West On Instagram After Unexpected Concert Tribute 5.7K