Travis Scott Seemingly Unfollows Kanye West After Shocking Twitter Rant

Travis Scott is one of Kanye West' most successful proteges. The rapper worked on West's classic album Yeezus, and informed much of its sound. He's since gone on to become of the biggest artists in any genre. Travis Scott and Kanye West have continued to collaborate in some capacity over the years, but things appeared to take a turn for the worse on Friday. Kanye West went on arguably his most viral and shocking social media rant to date. Scott responded by unfollowing the rapper on Instagram.

Kanye West's rant covered a myriad of topics. He claimed Diddy was his idol. Ye also partnered with the disgraced Bad Boy mogul on merchandise, with half of the proceeds going his way. Then, there were the tweets in which Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler and disparaged Jewish people. It was bad. The rapper then decided to unfollow everybody on social media except for Diddy, Diddy's sons and his wife, Bianca Censori. It's not surprising that Travis Scott would want to distance himself from such a controversial outburst.

Are Travis Scott And Kanye West Friends?

Scott's decision suggests a complete reversal of the dynamic between him and West in 2023. The rapper welcomed West on to the stage with him during a concert in Rome. He not only praised his musical mentor, he claimed he would not have a career without him. "There is no Utopia without Kanye West," he said regarding his last album. "There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West. Make some noise for Ye." West has also thanked Scott for being a loyal member of his family.

Scott has a child with Kylie Jenner, the sister of Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. They run in the same familial circles. West publicly thanked the "Sicko Mode" star for getting him into his daughter's birthday party in 2022. "I just have to thank Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time," he posted. "And making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. And be there with the rest of the family." Scott's decision to unfollow West could be unrelated to the rant, but the timing does make it seem likely he was put off by the rapper's rhetoric.