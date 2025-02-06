Travis Scott Gets Into Scuffle With Security Guard At A Los Angeles Clippers Game

Apparently, the guard didn't know who La Flame was...

Travis Scott recently went to a Los Angeles Clippers game against the L.A. Lakers on Tuesday (February 4), but didn't quite receive the superstar sendoff that celebrities usually enjoy. Everything went swimmingly at the Intuit Dome until the game wrapped up and he made his way away from his court-side seat. Moreover, that's when a security guard tried to stop the "4X4" rapper from proceeding, yanking his arm before he pulled away in seemingly frustrated fashion. Apparently, the security guard didn't know who he was, and acted hastily when he didn't see a floor credential on his person.

This context to the video below came from a TMZ report, who relayed that the Clippers allegedly hired the security guard as a third party employee to work the match. The NBA team reportedly reached out to Travis Scott to apologize for the hassle, and also reassigned the security guard to work at a different location for upcoming games. It isn't his only notable sports crossover as of late, though. On a more positive note, La Flame debuted his aforementioned new single at the college football championship game.

What's Next For Travis Scott After "4X4"?

Beyond this basketball game mishap, Travis Scott seemingly has a lot to look forward to in the future that will hopefully not be as much of a headache. For example, following the release of "4X4," he deleted "UTOPIA" from his Instagram bio, indicating that he fully moved on from this era and is ready for whatever comes next. Whether this actually translates into a new album coming soon or just more casual and less strict movements is still a mystery, but fans are incredibly excited either way. After all, the Houston superstar deserves a break, but no one will complain about more music.

Fortunately for die-hards, they did not have to wait long for new Travis Scott music after this announcement. His feature on The Weeknd's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow – specifically alongside Florence Welch on "Reflections Laughing" – is a true highlight off of it. We'll see what else comes next, and whether or not security guards will recognize him more over time.

