Travis Scott Officially Enters His New Era After Removing "UTOPIA" From His IG Bio

It's a small move, but still an exciting one for Travis fans.

With the release of his new single and music video, "4X4," Travis Scott fans are very excited at the prospect that his next big musical era is upon us. What's more is that even his social media activity suggests that he's got something big on the way, as he removed "UTOPIA" from his Instagram bio this week. While this isn't exactly a rollout announcement or a firm promise that an album is coming soon, die-hards are still ready to witness the new world that La Flame will take them to next. Whether it drops in six days, six months, or (hopefully not) six years, at least they know that he's moving on from his last project for good.

Of course, the extended rollout for UTOPIA included a lot of festival performances, expansive tour shows, remixes, and a whole lot more, so it was about time for Travis Scott to fully move on. Some unreleased snippets also emerged these days, so fans feel like they might even have an idea of how this new era will sound. But we wouldn't make any heavy bets on that yet.

Travis Scott Removes "UTOPIA" From IG Bio

Elsewhere, Travis Scott popped up in the headlines for surprising and distinct reasons, such as Sauce Walka claiming that he doesn't like his OGs in Houston. "Travis Scott don't got songs with no OGs in Houston," he remarked on the One On One W/ Mike D podcast. "He don't like none of the OGs in Houston. 'Cause he don't like the way they treated him when he was Lil' Travis. But he not gon' vocalize it. He not gon' say it, he not gon' do what I'm doing. He gon' let y'all perform, do a little of this, a little of that. But my n***a, you don't think that don't make sense why Travis Scott ain't got songs with the great legends of Houston?"

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of rumors that Travis Scott will reunite the JACKBOYS soon for a sequel compilation project, although that's purely speculative based on some new music teases from Don Toliver. There are many directions he could go in for this new era, and we just hope it warrants his scale.

