Don Toliver Plays Snippet Of New Music On Social Media, Fans Think "Jackboy 2" On The Way

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper and singer-songwriter Don Toliver performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Don Toliver follows Travis Scott with new preview.

Looks like Travis Scott isn't the only one teasing new music; his protege, Don Toliver, also teased something new on social media. After alluding to fans that a possible Jackboy album is on the way reminiscent of original album photos, Toliver previewed a snippet of new music on Friday (Jan. 17) to further the suspicion. In the Instagram post, Toliver wrote the caption, "Still." The new snippet sparked fan reactions across social media, from curiosity to infatuation.

"My god, I love Don Toliver music," a fan on X tweeted. Another fan tweeted, "I speak for everyone when I say WE NEED THIS." A fan would reveal that the snippet is from an old song, tweeting, "He's been teasing this song since 2023. And this snippet is over a year old." A fan suggested that 2025 could be another big year for Don Toliver. "Don saving the year again," they tweeted. Among the reviews, fans paraded Jackboy 2.

Read more: Don Toliver Appears To Tease "JACKBOYS 2" Compilation Album

Don Toliver Has Fans Thinking Jackboy 2 On The Way With A New Preview

The new snippets follow Toliver's releasing his new shoe with Bape in November. The Houston-born artist celebrated for his hypnotic vocals and atmospheric beats, teased the collaboration on Instagram Stories, giving fans an early glimpse of the vibrant design. The Bape Road Sta features a glossy pink patent leather upper, exuding bold energy. A striking royal purple accents the shooting star logo on the sidewalls, the flattened, thick laces, and the personalized “DON” logo—a fusion of BAPE’s emblem with Toliver’s name. The same logo appeared on a limited-edition t-shirt released at ComplexCon 2024, adding a collectible edge to the drop. A monochromatic pink bubble sole completes the shoe's design, tying the look together with a sleek, futuristic finish.

Toliver is set to perform at the Souled Out Festival in Australia. The returning festival headliners are the genre’s chart-toppers: the ethereal Jhene Aiko and the multifaceted Vince Staples, whose artistry bridges music and film.

Read more: Don Toliver Balances Grungy With Wavy In Visual For "New Drop"

[Via]

