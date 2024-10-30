Don Toliver Balances Grungy With Wavy In Visual For "New Drop"

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Don Toliver opens for the "Future and Friends - One Big Party Tour" on Sunday March 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. © Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Don's been having one heck of a year.

Since coming into the game back in 2017, Don Toliver has steadily improved as an artist. Everyone knows how the story goes at this point with the Texas native. He got his big break by landing on Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD cut "CAN'T SAY," and since then he's become a major face of the psychedelic trap subgenre. But after dropping Heaven Or Hell in 2020, Don began to experiment more and separate from being simply a carbon copy of La Flame. He played around with more R&B and soul on his 2023 outing Love Sick, to which some found was a bit of a mixed bag. Still, him branching out was much needed and it seems that it was more realized on HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

The more aggressive and in-your-face style boded pretty well for him across the board. He adopted the biker/metal aesthetic and did a good job incorporating it into the body of work. Overall, it helped this record become his most ambitious yet. Fans rewarded the growth and made it his most commercially successful to date, too. Songs like "TORE UP" and "BANDIT," which are in that rock vein, are doing numbers to this day. But there are cuts doing the same that call back to his melodic upbringing. "NEW DROP" has become the fan-favorite and it's one of ours too. The quirky, watery, and atmospheric melodies provided by Don and producers Wheezy, Dez Wright, Psymun, and Bryan Yepes are plain hypnotic. That adjective can be used to describe the visual for "NEW DROP," which is racking up views right now. The moody aesthetic that's on the track works its way into the video thanks to the consistent biker theme and dim lighting. Check it out below.

"New Drop" Music Video - Don Toliver

