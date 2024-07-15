Don Toliver Announces The "PSYCHO TOUR" Featuring Teezo Touchdown & Monaleo: Details

Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Three
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Toliver performs live on stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
Don will sport his most successful album to date starting in just three weeks.

Don Toliver has been thriving in 2024. The Houston, Texas melodic rapper can attribute that to his latest commercial effort, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. The 16-song set saw him take a more aggressive approach by placing his already unique voice over several metal trap instrumentals. Of course, there are the softer and more mellow cuts toward the back half. But the slight switch-up was enough to make his fourth LP his most successful yet. It debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 200 and it has been receiving its fair share of critical praise, too. The project now also has a deluxe version with four new tracks that see him grab Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat.

With all of this, it was only a matter of time before the "BANDIT" MC decided to take it on the road. Well, that day is today, as Don Toliver has just announced the PSYCHO TOUR. The unveil comes with a short trailer, as the hitmaker calls up his future traveling partner, Teezo Touchdown, to drop the bombshell on him. Speaking of guests, fellow Texas rapper Monaleo will also be opening for Don when the tour kicks off on August 8. That date happens to coincide with the Sudoeste Festival that is held in Portugal. He is one of the headliners for day two and after that, Don Toliver will resume the trek across North America on the 24.

Don Toliver Presents The PSYCHO TOUR

Major cities across the U.S. include Las Vegas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more. However, in a shocking twist, Florida is nowhere to be found, which some fans have voiced their frustrations on. PSYCHO TOUR features 28 stops in total and will wrap up in Denver on November 21. Tickets are already available and there are no pre-sale events. You can go through Don Toliver's website to get tickets with the "[Via]" link below, or you can search "don toliver psycho tour" on your web browser and purchase them through several other sites.

What are your thoughts on Don Toliver announcing the PSYCHO TOUR? How do you feel about Teezo Touchdown and Monaleo being the opening acts? What cities should he have included? Is HARDSTONE PSYCHO still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Don Toliver, Teezo Touchdown, and Monaleo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

