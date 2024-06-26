Don Toliver & Lil Uzi Vert Leave Destruction In Their Wake On "Donny Darko"

The "Hardstone Pyscho" deluxe is now on streaming.

Just last week, Don Toliver dropped off four new songs from HARDSTONE PYSCHO. However, he did so on his website. If you wanted to listen to the tracks, you had to pay. Well, last night, Toliver came through for the fans and added the four songs to streaming services. Of the four new tracks, the one that has captured our attention is none other than Donny Darko. The reason for this attention is simple, as the track features Lil Uzi Vert.

"Donny Darko" is one of those tracks that strives to get in and out exceptionally fast. The song is just under two minutes long, however, Toliver and Uzi do what they need to do on the track. With BNYX production, the track has a dark undertone to it as Toliver and Uzi give us energetic and melodic flows. Of the four new songs, this is the one that will likely excite fans most. Although "Geeked Up" with Yeat is definitely a worthy contender.

Let us know what you think of this new song from Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best songs on the album? How did you feel about HARDSTONE PYSCHO as a whole? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Don Toliver Scores Highest Chart Debut Of His Career With New Album

Don Toliver x Lil Uzi Vert

Quotable Lyrics:

On a private jet like woah-woah

Cranberry red it's ro-ro

Hold up, let me call my bro-bro

Young n***a hangin' out of the four-door (Woah)

Too many bad bitches, it's trouble (A stack)

You need 'em a stack, double