Don Toliver Drops A Short Film And Releases "HARDSTONE PYSCHO" Deluxe With Lil Uzi Vert And Yeat

Toliver dropped off four new songs last night.

Don Toliver just came out with his project Hardstone Pyscho. Overall, this is a project that fans have been loving so far. It is a record with a loose concept around it as Toliver found himself inspired by motorcycle gang culture. Moreover, the album is actually split up in four equal parts. These four song spurts carry forth some unique sounds and aesthetic choices. Once again, the record is a display of Don Toliver and his superstar potential.

Last night, Toliver shocked fans by dropping off a brand-new set of songs. The Hardstone Psycho deluxe project has four new tracks. The final two contain features from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat. You can only get these songs through Toliver's website, so do not expect to find them over on Spotify. Furthermore, Toliver even dropped off a short film, that can also be found on his website. The film presents many of the biker visuals that made the project standout to begin with.

Don Toliver Drops More Hits

Now is as good a time as ever to capitalize on the project's success. Deluxe albums have become an industry standard over the past few years. In fact, some artists will even drop a whole new album as a deluxe. However, it seems like Toliver is refusing to over-indulge himself here, which you have to appreciate. Hopefully, we get to hear more of these tracks over the summer. For now, it seems like Toliver has a few summer smash's on this one, and we don't mean the festival of the same name.