Don Toliver Drops A Short Film And Releases "HARDSTONE PYSCHO" Deluxe With Lil Uzi Vert And Yeat

BYAlexander Cole260 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Show &amp; BTS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: In this image released on November 9, Don Toliver is seen during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)
Toliver dropped off four new songs last night.

Don Toliver just came out with his project Hardstone Pyscho. Overall, this is a project that fans have been loving so far. It is a record with a loose concept around it as Toliver found himself inspired by motorcycle gang culture. Moreover, the album is actually split up in four equal parts. These four song spurts carry forth some unique sounds and aesthetic choices. Once again, the record is a display of Don Toliver and his superstar potential.

Last night, Toliver shocked fans by dropping off a brand-new set of songs. The Hardstone Psycho deluxe project has four new tracks. The final two contain features from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Yeat. You can only get these songs through Toliver's website, so do not expect to find them over on Spotify. Furthermore, Toliver even dropped off a short film, that can also be found on his website. The film presents many of the biker visuals that made the project standout to begin with.

Read More: Don Toliver Gives Us A Ballad With "Hardstone Psycho" Standout "Glock"

Don Toliver Drops More Hits

Now is as good a time as ever to capitalize on the project's success. Deluxe albums have become an industry standard over the past few years. In fact, some artists will even drop a whole new album as a deluxe. However, it seems like Toliver is refusing to over-indulge himself here, which you have to appreciate. Hopefully, we get to hear more of these tracks over the summer. For now, it seems like Toliver has a few summer smash's on this one, and we don't mean the festival of the same name.

Let us know if you purchased the new songs on Toliver's website, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Don Toliver has one of the best albums of the entire year so far? How do you feel about his career in general? Is he one of the best out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Don Toliver "HARDSTONE PSYCHO" Album Review

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Show &amp; BTSMusicDon Toliver Unveils The Feature-Packed Tracklist For His New Album4.9K
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Show &amp; BTSMusicDon Toliver Announces "Hardstone Psycho" Release Date, Unveils Cover Art5.5K
2022 Rolling Loud New YorkMusic5 Things We Want From Don Toliver's Next Album461
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicDon Toliver Delivers High-Octane Trailer For His "Hardstone Psycho" x "Fortnite" Collab: Watch760