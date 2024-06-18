Don Toliver Gives Us A Ballad With "Hardstone Psycho" Standout "Glock"

Don Toliver has been taking himself to new heights.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new Don Toliver track, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about HARDSTONE PYSCHO as a whole? Did you feel like this was Toliver's best project to date, or could he have done better with this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

One of our favorites would be the track "Glock" which serves as a ballad of sorts on the album. It stars with some pitched-up vocal samples that set the tone for the rest of the song. Subsequently, Toliver comes in with some beautiful vocals of his own. It's here where we get the line "hold my Glock when I'm in the club" which becomes a rallying cry for the hook. The track is an example of Toliver's versatility, which is shown all throughout HARDSTONE PYSCHO's tracklist.

Don Toliver is an artist who first gained notoriety for his feature on Travis Scott's "Can't Say." However, since that time, he has been able to carve out a lane for himself. He is one of the biggest stars in contemporary hip-hop, and with each album, he brings a new concept to the table. For instance, with HARDSTONE PYSCHO, he delivered a project centered around biker gang aesthetics. It's an interesting concept that has led to some incredible tracks.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.