Don Toliver Gives Us A Ballad With "Hardstone Psycho" Standout "Glock"

Don Toliver is an artist who first gained notoriety for his feature on Travis Scott's "Can't Say." However, since that time, he has been able to carve out a lane for himself. He is one of the biggest stars in contemporary hip-hop, and with each album, he brings a new concept to the table. For instance, with HARDSTONE PYSCHO, he delivered a project centered around biker gang aesthetics. It's an interesting concept that has led to some incredible tracks.
One of our favorites would be the track "Glock" which serves as a ballad of sorts on the album. It stars with some pitched-up vocal samples that set the tone for the rest of the song. Subsequently, Toliver comes in with some beautiful vocals of his own. It's here where we get the line "hold my Glock when I'm in the club" which becomes a rallying cry for the hook. The track is an example of Toliver's versatility, which is shown all throughout HARDSTONE PYSCHO's tracklist.
Let us know what you think of this brand-new Don Toliver track, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about HARDSTONE PYSCHO as a whole? Did you feel like this was Toliver's best project to date, or could he have done better with this one?
Don Toliver Drops Off A Masterpiece
Quotable Lyrics:
I can't take a shower without no reefer (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Baby gon' bust it open, you know I need ya
It’s time to pop my meds, I need a re-up (Yeah, yeah)
Huh, red two-seater (Skrrt)
Marley got that tune, he got that heater (Come on)