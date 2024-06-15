Don Toliver & NxWorries Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other killer releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Byron Messia, Lil Gotit, LL Cool J, LUCKI, Headie One, and many more.

Father's Day weekend held some banger releases in the hip-hop world, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best. The two big blockbuster releases in most people's eyes this week are some highly anticipated albums, including Don Toliver's HARDSTONE PSYCHO. Moreover, it's a thrilling addition to the discography that takes things in a new direction compared to last year's Love Sick, and "PURPLE RAIN" with Future and Metro Boomin and "ICE AGE" with Travis Scott are standouts. Also, there's Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge's return as NxWorries with Why Lawd? and their stellar track "WalkOnBy" with Earl Sweatshirt and Rae Khalil.

Furthermore, speaking of Fire Emoji albums, LUCKI dropped off his GEMINI! project this week, which is just as hard as you'd expect. In particular, his collab with Lil Yachty, "BIGGAVEL," is a bouncy and woozy jam that shows off a lot of chemistry. There's a similar tempo and dreaminess to Lil Gotit, Young Thug, and Lil Keed's "Twisting Our Fingers," complete with muddy bass and infectious flows. However, if you're looking for something on a similar tip that's a bit more moody and minimal, Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, and Bay Swag have you covered with their latest single, "act bad twin!"

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on FIRE EMOJI, we also wanted to shout out the latest release from Moneybagg Yo, his album SPEAK NOW. While there's some solid variety and versatility here, there's nothing like the slow Memphis trap drawl paired with emphatic delivery on cuts like "TABOO MIAMI." Shifting gears a little bit, we also wanted to highlight Headie One's melancholy and more lyrically dense single, "I Still Know Better." As the title suggests, it's a pretty introspective cut reflecting on the contradictions, powers, and triumphs of his career, and the work that's still yet to be done.