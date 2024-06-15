Don Toliver & NxWorries Go Wild On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

2024 Governors Ball
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Don Toliver performs during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)
Other killer releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Byron Messia, Lil Gotit, LL Cool J, LUCKI, Headie One, and many more.

Father's Day weekend held some banger releases in the hip-hop world, and our new Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best. The two big blockbuster releases in most people's eyes this week are some highly anticipated albums, including Don Toliver's HARDSTONE PSYCHO. Moreover, it's a thrilling addition to the discography that takes things in a new direction compared to last year's Love Sick, and "PURPLE RAIN" with Future and Metro Boomin and "ICE AGE" with Travis Scott are standouts. Also, there's Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge's return as NxWorries with Why Lawd? and their stellar track "WalkOnBy" with Earl Sweatshirt and Rae Khalil.

Furthermore, speaking of Fire Emoji albums, LUCKI dropped off his GEMINI! project this week, which is just as hard as you'd expect. In particular, his collab with Lil Yachty, "BIGGAVEL," is a bouncy and woozy jam that shows off a lot of chemistry. There's a similar tempo and dreaminess to Lil Gotit, Young Thug, and Lil Keed's "Twisting Our Fingers," complete with muddy bass and infectious flows. However, if you're looking for something on a similar tip that's a bit more moody and minimal, Cash Cobain, Chow Lee, and Bay Swag have you covered with their latest single, "act bad twin!"

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on FIRE EMOJI, we also wanted to shout out the latest release from Moneybagg Yo, his album SPEAK NOW. While there's some solid variety and versatility here, there's nothing like the slow Memphis trap drawl paired with emphatic delivery on cuts like "TABOO MIAMI." Shifting gears a little bit, we also wanted to highlight Headie One's melancholy and more lyrically dense single, "I Still Know Better." As the title suggests, it's a pretty introspective cut reflecting on the contradictions, powers, and triumphs of his career, and the work that's still yet to be done.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J threw things back a little with his "Saturday Night Special" single featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Finally, Byron Messia tapped Lil Baby and Rvssian for the dancehall-inspired "Choppa," which still has some grit to it in the verses. Let us know what your favorite Fire Emoji playlist inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
