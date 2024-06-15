Byron Messia Teams Up With Lil Baby For Summer-Ready Single "Choppa"

Byron Messia is proving that he's here to stay.

Kittitian dancehall performer Byron Messia saw a hasty rise to the top in 2023, and so far, he doesn't show any signs of slowing down. His song “Talibans” blew up on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram last year, earning him the opportunity to collaborate with various high-profile artists like Burna Boy, Chris Brown, and more. His viral hit also got more ears on the project it came from, No Love, resulting in a far-reaching and loyal fanbase.

Now, Messia has teamed up with Lil Baby for yet another new single called "Choppa," proving once again that his success was anything but a flash in the pan. The Rvssian-produced track sees the two artists seamlessly blend their styles to create a song that's nothing short of impressive. Sharp rhymes meet bouncy production and breezy vocals, making for a rock-solid collab that makes full use of the strengths of everyone involved. While the team-up may be somewhat unexpected, fans appear to agree that it was a smart move. Lil Baby manages to show off his versatility on "Choppa," walking on the beat with ease and demonstrating that his flow can lend itself to a multitude of different musical styles.

Byron Messia, Lil Baby, And Rvssian Unveil "Choppa"

