Chris Brown Drops One More Track Ahead Of “11:11” With “Nightmares” Featuring Byron Messia

Chirs Brown is one of the most prolific R&B crooners of this generation, if not the most. He drops albums fairly regularly and when he does they are massive listens. For example, his most recent offering, Breezy, was 24 songs and lasted over an hour and 20 minutes. But, it did not stop there.

A deluxe version came out, adding nine more cuts, extending the runtime to almost two hours. Finally, Chris Brown added one more extended edition on November 18 near the holiday season called, BREEZY - It's Giving Christmas. It brought the final total to 35 songs with a listening experience lasting one hour and 56 minutes. Because of this, fans were saddened by the fact that 11 tracks were originally making the cut.

Read More: Ice Spice Twerking GIF Goes Viral After Bronx Baddie Retweets Herself Baring It All

Listen To "Nightmares" From Chris Brown And Byron Messia

However, Brown decided to add another 11 songs. We already have some singles out for the project, with "Nightmares" being the most recent. This one features Byron Messia and it has a similar Afrobeat vibe like "Sensational" did. Furthermore, Sean Kingston has a production credit on it as well. Brown could possibly be taking this tape in a different direction based on what we have heard so far.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Chris Brown and Byron Messia, "Nightmares?" Is this going to be the best song on 11:11? Are you excited about this new album, or will it be too long like the last few records? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chris Brown, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Me brother get tied up in the streets, said them can't leave out

And if yuh cya bring the Glock 'round, so then them nah leave out (Yeah)

More time alone, soldier nah trust no one

If he ever see the pagan them, him turn evil (Yeah)

Him say, "Me depressed, so Henny my medicine"

It's just me and my Remington

Read More: Diddy Looks To Fix “The Worst Jump Shot A Black Man Can Have” With Lethal Shooter: Watch