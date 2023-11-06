Chris Brown’s New Album Will Be Twice As Long As Originally Promised

Back in August, Chris Brown announced his 11th studio album. For the project he was really leaning into the number 11. The album was called 11:11 and was set to drop on November 11, with 11 tracks. It's that last detail that he's now walking back on. After some fans expressed disappointment in the short tracklist given how long Brown's recent albums have been, he decided to switch things up.

Earlier today he announced the official tracklist for the album which now features 22 songs. It's still partially a play on the album title since 22 songs is exactly double the original 11. "HEALING ENERGY ON ME" Brown captioned an Instagram post revealing the names of the songs set to appear on the album. One thing he didn't reveal is the features. While he did show fans which track have guests featured on them he's keeping it a secret who appears where. Check out the tracklist announcement and fan reactions below.

Chris Brown Shares 22 Song Tracklist

Speaking of features, Chris Brown recently tapped a legend for a high-profile remix. Earlier this year Brown and Ciara teamed up for the song "How We Roll." The track was met with pretty positive reception from rans which led to it getting a remix over the weekend. For the new version they tapped Lil Wayne for a standout guest verse adding to the song.

Brown's most recent single of his own "Sensational" dropped last month. The song saw him teaming up with Davido and Lojay. As you'd expect from the collaborators, the track sees Brown exploring his afrobeat side. What do you think of Chris Brown doubling the length of his new album 11:11? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

1. Angel #s x 10 Toes

2. Sensational

3. Press Me

4. That’s On You (ft…)

5. Feel Something

6. Best Ever (ft…)

7. No One Else (ft…)

8. Shooter

9. Nightmares (ft…)

10. Very Special

11. Messed Up

12. Midnight Freak

13. Moonlight

14. Bouncin xG5

15. Make Up Ya Mind

16. Stutter

17. Need a Friend

18. Summer Too Hot

19. Feelings Don’t Lie

20. Red Flags

21. Closer

22. Double Negative (ft…)