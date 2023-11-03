Ciara And Chris Brown Tap Lil Wayne For Remix Of “How We Roll (Remix)”

Fort Hood, Texas R&B veteran Ciara has given us plenty of underrated hits over the years and she is still pumping them out. Back at the beginning of August, she released the lead single to her forthcoming EP, CiCi. She grabbed another infamous name in the genre, Chris Brown for "How We Roll." Some people were a little upset with one person saying, "Ewww, why is Ciara platforming Chr*s Br*wn knowing he's an abuser?"

Regardless of the backlash, the song still performed fairly well. On Spotify, it sits at nearly 16.5 million streams. It is also Ciara's second-most popular song on the platform. Now, the song might do even better with a remix out now.

Listen To "How We Roll (Remix)" From Ciara, Chris Brown, And Lil Wayne

Believe it or not, Ciara has never been on a song with Lil Wayne. That all changes now with him being tacked on to the remix. However, Weezy is not just a name on this track. He does a solid job fitting into the vibe and theme of it all. He might just be the best rap artist to grab for a feature in 2023.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's how we roll with it

And when she give me my flowers, I stick my nose in it

It just be me and lil' mama, we don't need no witness

And I hit it like a model 'cause I'ma pose in it

We get our roll on, we don't need no phones

We be in our zone, we call it ozone

