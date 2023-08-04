Ciara And Chris Brown Party Together On “How We Roll”

Two of the best R&B voices join forces once more on a new single. Ciara and Chris Brown have dropped their track “How We Roll,” and this is one that has been mentioned to us before. In April, Brown shared with his Instagram followers that he had some heat coming with Ciara and it is finally here. These two collaborated in 2009 with “Turntables” on Ciara’s album Fantasy Ride.

In the music video below, both crooners show off their dancing expertise as both of the parties they speak about in the music video, come together. They share a dance toward the end and it certainly had to have been a fun time shooting it. Both are singing, in harmony at times, about getting ready to get down and dirty with their partner. Furthermore, they express that it is their love and that they should not care about how other people view their relationship.

Stirring Up Controversy

As most music fans and people around the world know, Chris Brown has a troubling past that still comes up. For example, he was supposed to perform at the AMA last year during the Michael Jackson Tribute. But, it can be assumed that it was due to the situation surrounding Rihanna. Couple that with Jackson’s situation he was involved with, and it most likely was not the best choice for the producers to have that happen. Twitter users were certainly not afraid to sound off on Ciara making music with Brown again saying, “Ewww, why is Ciara platforming Chr*s Br*wn knowing he’s an abuser?”

What are your overall thoughts on the song? Do you think that Ciara should not work with Chris Brown based on other fans’ reactions? Make sure to tell us what you think in the comments section below. As always, stay tuned into HNHH for all the news around music and new songs.

Quotable Lyrics:

He say that I blow his mind every time I’m activated

You just tryna catch a vibe, CiCi got you fascinated (Breezy)

Jump up in a brand new ride, BM-dub, we ridin’, baby (Yeah)

I ain’t gonna tell you lies

