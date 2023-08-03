Cardi B Called Out For Tampon String Wardrobe Malfunction

Cardi B’s biggest haters are calling her out.

By Alexander Cole
Cardi B has been catching a lot of flack for her actions in Las Vegas as of late. As you will recall, Cardi whipped a microphone at someone’s head over the weekend. Overall, this was a pretty bad look as it appeared as though she hit the wrong person. Although she was simply retaliating after someone threw a drink at her, she got the wrong person. In the eyes of social media, this was an offense that is hard to get away with. This is especially true now that a police investigation is ongoing.

Despite the incident, Cardi has remained in Las Vegas as she has a residency there. She has continued her string of performances and has not shied away from the spotlight. Unfortunately, she is being called out yet again, this time for another performance blunder. Although this latest one has more to do with her wardrobe than anything else. Thankfully for you, the reader, the “wardrobe malfunction” is a bit too NSFW to show you. However, we can at least describe it.

Cardi B In Las Vegas

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: Cardi B. attends the Fendi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Someone who was filming the concert captured a moment in which Cardi B approached the edge of the stage. She was wearing a short skirt with some yellow fringe dangling off of it. However, once she made her way to the crowd, fans noticed that she wasn’t wearing any underwear. Typically, this would not be a massive deal. Although, it appeared as though Cardi had a tampon string dangling that was clearly visible from the crowd’s perspective. Subsequently, the clip made it to Twitter, and her biggest haters are calling her out.

Overall, it is most certainly an unfortunate thing to have happened. However, it’s not like this is the worst thing in the world. It is one of those things that everyone will forget about tomorrow. That said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world.

