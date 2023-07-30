Cardi B Claps Back After Nail Tech Claims To Have Turned Her Down

Recently, a nail tech who goes by nailsbytaya took to Twitter, claiming to have turned down an appointment with Cardi B. The woman said that she was getting backlash for instead choosing to prioritize her existing clients. “People are so mad i didn’t take the cardi b opportunity today because i decided to service my already booked clients,” she Tweeted. “YALL HAVE TO UNDERSTAND, MY clients deserve to be serviced. I’ve canceled before for a celebrity and regret it because i lost those clients. I’m loyal to the soil.“

The Shade Room later posted her Tweet, prompting a response from Cardi B herself. “GIRL WHO ARE YOU ?” she commented on the post. From the looks of things, Cardi B isn’t familiar with the nail tech, meaning that her story could have been fabricated. With that being said, nobody truly knows what happened besides the individuals involved. It’s hard to say who’s in the wrong, as either of them could be lying.

Cardi B Asks “GIRL WHO ARE YOU?

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s gotten into some drama as of late. Yesterday (July 29), things got pretty heated after an audience member threw a drink in the rapper’s face during her Las Vegas performance. Clearly, she wasn’t willing to let it slide, immediately hurdling her microphone at the drink-thrower. “I said splash my p*ssy not my face b*tch,” she later told the crowd.

Last month, Cardi B’s also got into some drama involving her own partner, Offset. He took to social media to accuse the mother of his children of cheating on him, sparking a response from the “Bodak Yellow” star. “I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too. So please boy, stop acting st*pid,” she told him. The couple seems to have moved past the drama, however, recently debuting a new song called “Jealousy.” It seems like the beef could have simply been a promotional stunt, as they look to be doing better than ever.

