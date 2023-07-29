Cardi B Twerks Up A Storm In Vegas Nightclub Appearance

On July 27, Offset released his newest single, “Jealousy”. It’s the former Migos member’s third single of the year, following “2 Live” and “TBS”. The releases appear to be preceding Offset’s upcoming album, Blame It On Set. Furthermore, Cardi B, Chlöe, Latto, and Travis Scott are all expected to feature on the release. Despite Scott reportedly appearing on Blame It On Set, Offset did not make an appearance on Scott’s recently-released Utopia.

The album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s Father Of 4 and his first extended project since the 2021 Migos project, Culture III (Offset’s Way). Father Of 4 peaked at #4 and is certified gold. The news of Blame It On Set came soon after Quavo announced his own solo project, Rocket Power. However, Offset’s wife Cardi, who features on “Jealousy”, has stolen the headlines on the song’s release after going all-out in Vegas on Friday night.

Read More: Cardi B joins Offset on-stage at Rolling Loud

Cardi B Hits Up Dria’s

Cardi B Performing”No Limit” at Dria’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/1otLWtaBpC — . (@j_moore19) July 29, 2023

Cardi hit up Dria’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Hotel. Dressed in a low-cut, figure-hugging yellow dress, Cardi twerked up a storm for a massive audience. Fans captured Cardi performing “No Limit” as she went hard on the twerking, dancing, and all-around showmanship. Of course, twerking is almost synonymous with the rapper at this point. Her mastery of the dance move, as well as related moves like wining, are a core part of her aesthetic and style. She was recently seen showing off her skills at the Mario-themed birthday party of her daughter, Kulture.

The performance came after the couple hit up Instagram Live together to promote the single release. One of the topics they discussed was a recent Congressional hearing on aliens. “I think that aliens exist. I think they’ve been hiding shit from a n*gga this whole time. I’ve been seeing UFOs. It’s live footage of them,” Offset said. Cardi herself wasn’t so convinced that aliens would visit Earth. “They probably got some big-ass shit going on. We’re probably some little peons to them. Then God is real, so at the end of the day, you don’t know what creatures or what’s out there,” she replied. She went on to provide an alternate explanation. “I feel like that sh*t is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.”

[via]