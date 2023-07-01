Cardi B Reportedly Seeking Audit Of Tasha K To Make Her Pay Defamation Suit

Cardi B isn’t going out quietly in her victorious defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, which prompted the blogger to file bankruptcy. While the legal feud ultimately played out in Cardi’s favor, the rapper won’t take that as a simple win and is instead determined to get the $4 million she deserves. Moreover, new court documents obtained by Radar Online reportedly show that she seeks copies of Tasha’s financial records in order to collect her outstanding debt. The Bronx MC hopes to bring these issues up in court on an August 9 hearing. However, it’s unclear whether the court will grant her motion as normal or perhaps find a third party to investigate this case to greater extent.

Furthermore, the “Point 2 Me” artist sued Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy, and deliberate infliction of emotional distress. When the jury took her side in the matter in 2022, they awarded Cardi B with a $4 million damage payment that year. After the social media star lost her appeal, she filed for bankruptcy in May, which is where the case stopped for the time being. Still, Cardi wants to know when she’ll be to collect her debts, and wants to scroll through Tasha’s finances to know exactly how she’s breaking it down.

Cardi B At Paris Fashion Week

US singer Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Cephus aka Cardi B gestures as she leaves after attending the Fendi runway during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023.

For example, these include transfers “to any third party, bank account or trust made from March 21, 2019, to present,” according to court documents. In addition, Cardi B’s legal team petitioned for the blogger to hand over proof of income and copies of revenue streams, whether from social media, tax returns, credit card statements, and more. Not only that, but it looks like the 30-year-old’s attorneys are going to extra steps to speed up the debt collection process as much as possible. They also requested to see Tasha’s household goods and jewelry in their evaluation.

Meanwhile, the two still troll and berate each other online quite often. In fact, it became even more notable than a lot of Cardi’s rap beef, whether speculated, legitimate, or fanbase-driven. There will still likely be a lot more to go through when it comes to this case, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re invested. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B and Tasha K.

