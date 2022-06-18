debt
- MusicJay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella SharesA film producer is still trying to collect the $832,000 that Dame owes him, but Hov and "Biggs" Burke pumped the brakes on this process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAngus Cloud Estate Sued Over Outstanding DebtsCreditors include Verizon and Cloud's former manager.By Ben Mock
- Music50 Cent Moves To Collect $50K Judgement From Teairra Mari50 Cent won't back down.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBlueface Hasn't Paid Strip Club Shooting Settlement, Now Owes $1.3M In InterestBlueface's total debt to Euphoric Gentleman's Club now totals over $14 million.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Ordered To Pay Over $20K In Credit Card DebtHunter reportedly ignored UBS Bank USA's lawsuit over his debt.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Pump Hit With New Debt Lawsuit After Paying Back $1.6 Million To The IRSLil Pump allegedly still owes some people money. By Alexander Cole
- MusicBoosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu Repay The "Millions" He Reportedly OwesBoosie wants the money he lost when Bleu jumped from Bad Azz Music Syndicate.By Ben Mock
- MusicSoulja Boy's Ex Seeks Rapper's Musical Royalties, Streaming Income, And Weed Revenue To Pay Off Civil SettlementMore bad news for Soulja Boy.By Ben Mock
- MusicYK Osiris Shoots Down Barber’s Claim About Not Paying For HaircutYK Osiris has shared his side of the story.By Cole Blake
- MusicAli Never Wants To Work With Nelly Again: "He’s Far Behind On The Payments"Ali says Nelly has "no real raw good intentions for others."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCardi B Reportedly Seeking Audit Of Tasha K To Make Her Pay Defamation SuitCardi wants to know exactly how the blogger will pay off her debts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAntonio Brown Settles Child Support Debt After Arrest WarrantThe controversial football star and artist posted a picture of his payment mere hours after news of his arrest warrant broke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Kim Settles Tax DebtAfter years of back-and-forth disagreements with the IRS, the Brooklyn rap legend reached a settlement with the agency.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music6ix9ine Sued By American Express For Credit Card DebtThe New York-born and Miami-based rapper apparently owes the credit card company about $120,000.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCardi B Checks If Tasha K Paid Her $4 Million Debt To HerThis might be a misunderstood April Fool's joke, but given that there's $4 million at stake, Cardi's likely not playing around. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Keeps Pressing Teairra Mari About Debt As A Warning To OthersFif wants it to be known that he's not the one to mess with.By Erika Marie
- GramSammie Explains How Going Viral & Appearing On "Verzuz" Relaunched His CareerThe singer says that back in 2016, he was behind on four mortgages, car-less, and trying to make it when he went viral for the first time.By Erika Marie
- LifePharrell Pays Off The Student Loan Debt Of Five NAACP Youth LeadersDuring a panel about how student loans affect the Black community, Pharrell granted the wish of five students.By Lawrencia Grose