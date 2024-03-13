Wendy Williams Reportedly Owes Over $500K, Feds Hit Her With Tax Lien

It goes without saying that it's been a tough few months for Wendy Williams. The personality's Lifetime docuseries came out last month and has since resulted in a great deal of controversy. Just ahead of the doc's release, it was also revealed that Williams has been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. For these reasons, supporters suspect foul play on the part of producers and accuse them of exploiting Williams by putting her most vulnerable moments on display for the world to see.

In the doc, for example, Williams opens up about her financial struggles, revealing that she's not bringing in the kind of money that she used to. There have also been various reports that people in her life, including her own family members, have stolen money from her. Now, the icon is facing yet another serious consequence of her fortune running dry.

Wendy Williams Faces More Financial Problems

Wendy Williams is seen walking in Midtown in the rain on October 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) *** Local Caption *** Wendy Williams

According to TMZ, the federal government recently hit Williams with a tax lien on her New York City condo. This means that if she doesn't pay up soon, they can start foreclosure proceedings, and take ownership of the property themselves. According to legal docs filed in January, she currently owes them $558,451.57 in unpaid taxes. Records show that she purchased the condo back in 2021 for roughly $4.5 million. This latest development has only increased fans' concerns surrounding Williams' team.

The outlet reports that her financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, was appointed in the spring of 2022. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not she, or Williams, is handling the violations. What do you think of reports that Wendy Williams owes over $500K in unpaid taxes? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

