Wendy Williams "Stuck" In Treatment Facility After Dementia Diagnosis, Her Brother Claims

Last week, Where Is Wendy Williams? took the internet by storm, with countless social media users weighing in on the controversial Lifetime doc. Even before it was released, speculation that Williams was being exploited began, which was only compounded once it was revealed that she'd been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. The personality has since received an outpouring of support from fans and peers and later thanked them in a statement.

While Wendy appears to be doing better since filming, her brother Tommy says that he and the rest of their family don't approve of how her treatment has been approached. “I know that she is stuck and we are trying to unstick her. Her family is here and she doesn’t need a facility. We are here to take care of her,” he told US Weekly in an exclusive interview earlier this week. “All I want for her is freedom. We have a father who would love to see her.”

Tommy Williams Says Wendy "Doesn't Need A Facility"

Wendy Williams is seen leaving her TV Show on July 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Say Cheese!/GC Images)

“We’re dealing with unknowns,” he continued. “We just want to be able to check in with her. I would fly up there [to New York], but where do I go? No one knows anything.” Tommy also revealed that communicating with his sister has been difficult, claiming it “seems like forever" since he's seen her.

“It’s because of the people who she is around. You can’t leave. You’re there as part of a program,” he adds. “It’s the one thing that is holding her and keeping her from communicating, traveling and doing all the things she likes to do.” What do you think of Wendy Williams' brother Tommy claiming that she's "stuck" in a treatment facility after being diagnosed with dementia and aphasia? Do you think she'd be better off in her family's care? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

