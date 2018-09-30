treatment
- Pop CultureBam Margera Is Done With "Jackass": "I Don't Want To Be Apart Of It"In a candid conversation with Steve-O, a seemingly healthier Margera discusses his fiery "Jackass" exit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Is Seeking Mental Health Treatment; Offers Apology To “Everyone [They’ve] Alarmed & Upset”“I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues,” “The Flash” star penned in a letter from a rep.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Lee Shuts Down Claims That Kanye West Is "Going Away To Get Help"It was previously reported that Ye told Kim Kardashian that he was seeking help for his mental health.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Seeks To Complete Treatment Outside Of Florida: ReportKodak Black's doctors believe that the rapper would have a better chance of success if he were to leave Florida to complete treatment. By Aron A.
- SportsNCAA Record-Setting QB Colt Brennan Dies At 37NCAA record-setting QB Colt Brennan died, Tuesday, at 37.By Cole Blake
- MusicBhad Bhabie Claps Back At Trolls Who Say She Shouldn't Speak On Alleged AbuseThe rapper let trolls who accused her of speaking out about the allegations for money and attention have it. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureShia LaBeouf Is In An Inpatient Program, Parts Ways With CAA: ReportIt's unclear what exactly he's being treated for, but it's reported that he's taking a break from acting.By Erika Marie
- TVAlex Trebek Considers A Stop To His Cancer TreatmentAlex Trebek says he may give up on the chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Survivor In Seattle Charged with $1.1 Million Medical BillThe longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient faces medical bills exceeding $1.1 million.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Drug, Hydroxychloroquine, Leads To Death, Heart Risks: Study ShowsA new study shows that Hydroxychloroquine leads to an increase in death and heart risks.By Cole Blake
- RandomFrench Doctor Apologizes For Suggesting Africans Be Used As COVID-19 Test SubjectsDr. Jean-Paul Mira, the French doctor who received backlash for suggesting Coronavirus treatment testing should start in Africa, has since apologized.By Lynn S.
- SportsAllen Iverson Expresses Anger Over Carmelo Anthony Treatment"This s*** is making me mad."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMetallica Postpones Tour As James Hetfield Enters Addiction Recovery ProgramAll tickets will be refunded.By Cole Blake
- MusicAriana Grande Flew Her Dogs To Glasgow On A Private Jet To Help With AnxietyAriana Grande calls on her dogs for support. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Reveals Diagnosis With Condition That Causes Swelling In Arms & LegsWendy Williams does at-home treatments 45 minutes a day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWillie D Addresses Bushwick Bill's Fight With Cancer: "I Was Aware Of Bill's Condition"Fellow Geto Boys' member Willie D chose to remain silent about Bushwick Bill's cancer diagnosis.By Devin Ch
- SportsAAF Players Forced To Pay For Flights Home, Kicked From Hotel RoomsAAF players are upset with how they've been treated.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJustin Bieber Is In Treatment For DepressionGet well soon, JB.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAnthony Davis' Father Urges Him Not To Join Boston CelticsAnthony Davis Sr. doesn't see any loyalty in the Boston Celtics' organization.By Devin Ch
- MusicDemi Lovato Still In Rehab: Halfway House Transition To Living At HomeHer recovery is being treated carefully.By Zaynab
- MusicKim Kardashian Knows Kanye West "Isn't Healthy Right Now" According To SourceAn insider claims Kim is "unhappy."By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Stunting In Dubai Lands Him In The HospitalThe kid couldn't handle the heat.By Zaynab