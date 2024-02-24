Wendy Williams Thanks Fans For Support Following Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams has thanked fans for their support after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with dementia and aphasia. "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD," Williams said in a statement.

The news comes after it was revealed that Williams has reportedly been in a treatment facility for "cognitive issues" since April 2023, her family has claimed. Additionally, her family has stated that due to a state-mandated conservatorship, it is difficult for them to see the TV icon. “The people who love her cannot see her. I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?” Williams' sister Wanda said. It is unclear if the move to a treatment facility is part of the family move to Florida that reportedly occurred sometime last year.

Guardian Of Wendy Williams Seeks To Prevent Controversial Documentary From Airing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Wendy Williams attends a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on February 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meanwhile, per a report from TMZ, the guardian of Williams has filed a lawsuit to block Lifetime from airing their Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary this weekend. Sabrina Morrissey has petitioned a judge for a restraining order. If successful, this could prevent the documentary from airing in a two-part format on Saturday and Sunday. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

However, fans are confused as to why a white attorney is Williams' guardian. This is opposed to a member of Williams' family. "Wendy has a son, a brother, a father and a sister that is an attorney. How is this happening, why can’t one of them be her guardian? Who’s advising the son, he’s her next of kin, there has to be some rights he has! Smh, I hate seeing this happen to her. Smh," one person noted. "Her son needs to fight to be made her guardian. How is this woman I'll and her guardian is letting her drink entire bottles in her bedroom," added another.

