Charlamagne Tha God Wishes "Good Health" For Wendy Williams, But Admits They Haven't Spoken For "Years"

Charlamagne Tha God says he's wishing the best for Wendy Williams' health, but that the two haven't had a relationship for years. He spoke about his former radio partner with The U.S. Sun at the 5th Annual Pow(H)er Awards in New York City, earlier this month. The last time Williams was spotted in public was in N.Y.C. in February. At the time, she appeared frail amid ongoing health concerns.

Charlamagne told the outlet: “I just pray that she's in good health, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically. I care about that more than I care about anything media-related. Even if we don't have a relationship, you want to see people always going out with the plane landing with the wheels coming out. You don't want to see people crash. At least I don't."

Charlamagne Tha God Attends The Pow(H)er Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Charlamagne Tha God speaks during the Support Your Girlfriend's POW(H)ER Experience Awards 2023 on November 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for whether he'd ever want to interview her, he admitted he “never thought about it.” The Breakfast Club host added that they haven't spoken for "years." He said: "I'm not even thinking about stuff like that. You want to see a person like that, you know, you heard that she was having some type of health issues, and you want to see her get back on her feet. That's what I care about." Charlamagne worked on The Wendy Williams Experience from 2006 through 2008. He has said Wendy's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, fired him after a business deal gone wrong.

At the Pow(H)er Awards, Charlamagne was honored with the first-ever Power(H)im Award. The ceremony came as The Breakfast Club is searching for a new co-host to replace DJ Envy, who got roped up in Cesar Pina's alleged real estate fraud scam. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God as well as Wendy Williams on HotNewHipHop.

