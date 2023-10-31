DJ Envy’s Cesar Pina Co-Sign Led To Numerous Investments, Claim Alleged Fraud Victims

The DJ Envy and Cesar Pina story has been capturing the minds of rap fans for weeks. Early rumors began to swirl last month when local news reports identified Pina as the person at the center of an alleged real estate fraud scheme. Multiple investigators came forward claiming that he had essentially stolen thousands from them and journalist investigations backed up their claims. At the time, Envy was considered as one of the potential victims of the scam.

But even then some suspected that he may be more involved than he wanted to let on and that debate has raged ever since. Some of the first people to throw gasoline on the fire were former business partners and other figures in the rap game. They called Envy out for his shady business practices and associating with somebody he should have known was scamming people. As lawsuits began to swirl around Pina, Envy finally addressed the allegations on an October 11 episode of The Breakfast Club. But that acknowledgement didn't help calm any of the noise surrounding Envy and Pina down.

Cesar Pina Arrested As Fans Dig Through DJ Envy's History

Last week, things official spun out of control for Envy. On the 19th Pina was officially hit with fraud charges. In the wake of that news there was a lot of speculation. In the immediate aftermath there were claims swirling that The Breakfast Club was looking for a new co-host and that there was an FBI raid of iHeartRadio spawning from an investigation into him. While neither seem to actually be true, some of the damage had already been done.

Envy's attorney has maintained that he is more of a victim in the case than anything else. That was backed by some of the statements Pina has made since his arrest. Despite that, fans and rappers have continued to bash Envy for his involvement in the alleged scheme. What do you think of the newest developments in Cesar Pina and DJ Envy's allegedly fraudulent real estate scheme? Let us know in the comment section below.

