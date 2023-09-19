DJ Envy Among Those Caught Up In Real Estate Flipping Scam

A new piece of investigative reporting is unveiling a real estate flipping scheme that's stolen money from dozens of people. The scheme centers around Cesar Pena, who they describe as a social media influencer known for his seminars about real estate. In the report, they claim that Pena was taking money from investors with the promise of quick massive gains and then never paying them back. They cite at least 12 different lawsuits filed against him and interview two of the victims of his scam.

That's where DJ Envy gets involved. Envy has appeared alongside Pena at numerous talks before and pictures of the two together made the rounds on social media. While many suspected that he was part of the scheme as a result of their association, his lawyer claims that he is also a victim. "DJ Envy also gave $500k as an investment, which he has not received back yet." The report also claims that Pena was collecting investments for properties that he never owned or had already sold. The lawsuits filed against him already amount to more than $10 million. Check out the full report below,

Read More: DJ Envy Asks If Yung Miami Is Pregnant, Diddy Quickly Puts Radio Host In His Place: Watch

DJ Envy Caught Up In $10 Million Real Estate Scheme

Unsurprisingly, fans had jokes in the comments. "N*gga got scammed by 'dm me you won'," and "Envy playing the 'let me help you look for it' card," some of the top comments read. That second post hits on a theme running throughout the comments, suspecting that Envy is in on it. "I like how you tried to save Envy's name Ak, but idk if he got scammed like the other people."

Envy's involvement is a major point of contention for anyone discussing the scam online. It's hard for fans to get their hands on much concrete evidence. Despite that, there's still plenty of debate as to whether Envy is getting scammed or doing the scamming. What do you think of DJ Envy being involved in a major real estate flipping scam? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tyrese Puts DJ Envy Feud To Rest: “I’m Throwing Up My Peace Flag”

[Via]