DJ Envy & iHeartRadio Offices Investigated By Feds Amid Real Estate Scam Allegations: Report

Alexander Cole
In case you missed it, this morning, we reported on how DJ Envy's business partner Cesar Pina was arrested in New Jersey. He was subsequently hit with wire fraud charges before being released on bond. Overall, this all stems from allegations that Pina was stealing money from real estate investors. He and Envy were hosting numerous seminars about investing in the real estate market. However, things fell apart when people began accusing Pina of taking their money and never giving it back.

As for Envy, he was never accused of stealing money directly. Instead, many are accusing him of introducing them to Pina, who then went on to steal the money. Due to Envy's association with Pina, it would appear that the radio host is now under Federal investigation. According to a report from NBC, the iHeartRadio offices were visited by Federal agents who proceeded to take some electronic equipment with them. Just last week, Envy spoke on the case and proclaimed his innocence in all of it.

DJ Envy Awaits Investigation

“Let me explain some things,” DJ Envy explained “So Cesar and myself did seminars. Now, the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate. Things that I didn’t know when I was buying my first home. So I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars, whether it was real estate agents from different markets, contractors, money lenders. I even brought Auction.com to actually show people how to purchase houses online. Now Cesar, if he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return."

This is a story that continues to develop. Having said that, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below.

