Wendy Williams Relocated To Florida "Several Months Ago": Report

Wendy Williams reportedly moved her family to Florida sometime during 2023, a family friend has claimed during a recent radio interview. Radio host Miss Jones revealed that she had attempted a wellness check on Williams, only to be told by employees at Williams' former building that she was "several months too late". The moved reportedly coincided with revelations about Williams' health, as well as the fact that her family were concerned that her team was "taking advantage" of her. Williams' son claimed that her team were making decisions on the media veteran's behalf and had even frozen Williams out of her bank accounts.

Responding to the news, many fans offered their well-wishes to Williams. "I’m not wishing anything on anyone. I’m a believer in God, and I believe God can heal Wendy, and restore her. I pray the will of God for her, and I pray for those who surround her as well," one person said. "Anyone who grew up in NYC listening to Wendy knows that this is truly sad. Kevin destroyed her. I don’t ever see her coming back to broadcasting. So so sad," added another.

Is There A Wendy Williams Reality Show On The Way?

Williams has mostly stayed out of the media spotlight since the end of her syndicated talk show in 2022. However, reports emerged last April that Williams had been filming at her childhood home as part of a new reality series. Williams grew up in Ashbury Park, New Jersey. However, race riots in 1970 prompted a relocation to the predominantly white suburb of Wayside. Williams has been relatively open about her early years and later struggles. Many of her books, including her 2003 autobiography, speak candidly about her struggles with addiction. The report could point to this being the most intimate and personal project of Williams' storied career.

According to The Sun, Williams has been traveling the country to shoot footage for a new reality show. Part of this show will feature Williams in an "emotional return" to her childhood home in New Jersey. No further details, such as the show's primary focus, were made available. However, the filming in New Jersey suggests that Williams is set to open up about herself, possibly in a way that fans have never before seen. The show was reportedly first slated to air Fall 2023. However, the current release date is unknown given Williams' ill health.

