Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Ordered To Pay Over $20K In Credit Card Debt

It's no secret that Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter has dealt with some financial woes amid their split. Unfortunately, these difficulties may have started long before they separated. According to a recent report by RadarOnline, Hunter has some pretty serious credit card debt. He currently owes UBS Bank USA over $20K, to be exact.

Earlier this year, the bank sued Hunter for what he owes them, however, he ignored their suit. This resulted in a judge recently granting UBS' request for a default judgement. He's now been ordered to pay them $20,176.83. This amount will only increase with interest the longer Hunter waits to pay it off.

Read More: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Secures Small Victory In $10 Million Lawsuit Against Show Producers

Judge Grants Default Judgement

UBS alleges that Hunter previously made all of his credit card payments in a timely matter, and suddenly stopped. He purchased a mansion in Florida for $795.6K following he and Williams' divorce. Last month, it was reported that he sold the mansion for $1.25 million following a legal battle with his ex over alimony checks. He spent only three years in the 3,500-square-foot home with Sharina Hudson, the woman he impregnated during his marriage to Williams. Hunter went on to tell a judge that without Williams' monthly payments, he was struggling financially.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills," he explained. "I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association, and I’m behind on that bill. If the homeowners association fees are not paid, foreclosure will soon follow.” He went on to admit that he was unable to pay off his credit card since she stopped paying alimony. “I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended," he said. "My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.” What do you think of Kevin Hunter getting ordered to pay $20K after ignoring his credit card debt lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti Is A “Beautiful Black Woman,” Kevin Hunter Says After “Weight Gain” Post

[Via]