Ashanti’s figure has been the talk of the town this month, especially after she posted a bikini-clad thirst trap to keep the masses warm this winter. Most recently, it was Wendy Williams’ ex, Kevin Hunter, who had some things to say about the R&B vocalist and her bodacious body.

Over the weekend, the former television executive reposted a throwback photo of the Murder Inc. artist on his Story. In the obviously dated image, she wears a big smile on her face, huge gold hoops, a pink graphic tee, and skinny jeans. Seeing as she’s much younger in the photo, her shape looks noticeably different compared to now.

Singer Ashanti arrives to the 2007 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre on November 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

According to Hunter, this can only mean one thing – that she underwent plastic surgery. “Ion know… That’s alotta weight gain since 2007,” he wrote in his post. “No hate queen, but BODY DONE???”

Ashanti’s fans lashed out at the father of one with a quickness. “Job Kevin… Get a job,” one person wrote in @theshaderoom’s comments. “It’s been a lot of cheating since 2007 too, but what do I know,” someone else added, bringing light to the OG hater’s own flaws.

“As a man, why were you even worried about it?” yet another person pressed him. “If you expect someone from 2007 to look the same in 2022 I question your level of intelligence,” one last comment reads.

Ashanti performs during 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

After getting wind of his critics’ thoughts, Hunter had more to say. “Look I think @ashanti is a BEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMAN!” he began.

“I have posted a NUMBER of positive posts that no one ever runs with. In this day and time, it’s not uncommon for people to have surgery… My question was for my page. I’m not a blogger nor am I trying to be or disrespect her in any way.”

Hunter says he “salutes” Ashanti and her “natural assets.” He added, “[I] was merely posing a question,” before going on to praise “all her accomplishments.”

“Errbody CALM DOWN,” the 50-year-old ended his rant.

Do you think Kevin Hunter is out of pocket for his question about Ashanti? Let us know below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

