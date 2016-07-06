Black woman
- MusicCam'ron & Hit-Boy Condemn Abusive Cop Who Attacked A Black WomanThe woman filmed a policeman as he allegedly detained her son illegally on suspicions of robbery.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeAshanti Is A "Beautiful Black Woman," Kevin Hunter Says After "Weight Gain" PostThe former TV exec is facing backlash after suggesting the vocalist underwent some cosmetic procedures to obtain her figure.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMeghan Markle Says She Wasn't Treated "Like A Black Woman" Until UK MoveThe "Suits" actress and her husband tell all in their riveting new Netflix docuseries.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMulatto Confirms That A Name Change Is In The WorksIs it finally time for a change?By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeMiami Police Slammed For Video Of Black Woman Being Attacked By CopIn another possible example of police brutality, the Miami police department is being criticized for a viral video that shows an unarmed Black woman being attacked by a cop she had a literal run-in with on Ocean Drive.By Keenan Higgins
- NumbersRihanna Becomes First Black Woman To Succeed 200 Weeks On Billboard 200 ChartYES, Rihanna. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLizzo Gets Candid About Her Anxiety & Growing Up With No RepresentationLizzo is British Vogue's latest cover star. By Chantilly Post
- GramBig Sean Shares Message On Pay Inequality For Black WomenBig Sean reminds everyone yesterday was "Black Women's Equal Pay Day."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChris Brown Reacts To Backlash Received For “Black B*tches w/ Nice Hair” LineChris Brown laughs off the "uglies" who are mad at his lyrics on "Indigo."By Kevin Goddard
- ViralMiami Cop Charged With Misconduct After Violent Arrest Of Black Woman: Report#BlackLivesMatterBy Aida C.
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Apologizes To Black Men After Claiming They Didn't Support His Assault Claims"If it had not happened to me, I would have been suspicious and doubtful too."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Called On To Host Oscars By "Get Out" Actress Betty GabrielTiffany, you down sis?By Chantilly Post
- MixtapesLeikeli Drops Off "Pick A Color" Bundle; Announces New "Acrylic" AlbumLeikeli47 teases her upcoming album.By Milca P.
- Society"ID Adam" Fired From Job After Calling Police On Black Family At Community PoolID Adam is out of luck. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWhite Man Dubbed "ID Adam" Calls Police On Black Woman For Using The Community PoolThe trend of calling police on people of color continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBlack Woman Loses It On Jewish Man On Subway: You "Think You’re So F*cking Smart"This unidentified woman had time on her hands. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosNick Grant Praises His "Black Woman" In New VideoWatch the new visuals to Nick Grant's "Black Woman." By Chantilly Post
- SportsSerena Williams "Never Thought" She Would Marry A White GuySerena Williams is living her best life with her husband Alexis Ohanian.By Chantilly Post
- LifeThe Next "Iron Man" Is Going To Be A Black WomanRiri Williams will take over for Tony Stark.By Kyle Rooney