A video of a Los Angeles policeman slamming an older Black woman to the ground is drawing a lot of ire on social media, and rightfully so. Moreover, a civilian captured the attack on film, as the woman recorded the cop arresting her son on accusations of stealing, which she believed to be illegal. The latest individuals to blast this incident online are none other than rap stars Cam’ron and Hit-Boy. Furthermore, they both took to Instagram to share their outraged thoughts on the matter, an outrage that many feel as well since this could’ve resulted in much more tragic circumstances.

“Now when n***as start wilding again don’t say anything,” Cam’ron, the legendary rapper and now sports commentary star, wrote on his Instagram Story on footage of the assault. “This some bulls**t I’m pissed!” Meanwhile, Hit-Boy, the skilled producer and rapper, expressed that if anyone treated his mother this way, he would go scorched earth on them. “Dirty mfs if this was my mom he would just have to murk me I’m going out buckin,” he added on his Instagram Story as well.

Hit-Boy & Cam’ron Are Outraged At Cop Attack

Cam’ron & Hit-Boy blast cop who slammed elderly Black woman to the ground https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/1CZc5RFlRr — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 5, 2023

Other rap figures to speak out against this were Mysonne, rapper and civil rights activist, and Mike Jones. “This piece of Sh!# Need his A** whipped and then he needs to be put in Jail,” Mysonne stated. “The Cowards aren’t fit to Protect or Serve!! We need to know who he is and have him fired and Arrested!! Asap!! #endcowardculture.” “Why he had to put his hands on the woman, when she ain’t put her hands on him? It needs to be a law in place asap to change all that #KeepYoHandsToYoSelf #PoliceLaws Need to be changed & Asap!”

Meanwhile, as of writing this article, the L.A. Police Department has yet to speak out on this incident. In other news, Hit-Boy recently released SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2 with his recently out-of-jail father Big Hit. Even though he found himself quite busy this year, there should always be time to call out these injustices. For more news on him and on Cam’ron, stay posted on HNHH.

