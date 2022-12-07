Ashanti is not shy about blessing her 7.4 million Instagram followers with flawless pics of her bikini clad body. Every now and then, the “Happy” singer will share a photo of herself soaking up the sun on the beach. On Tuesday, Ashanti shook the ‘net once again with brand new body serving pics.

The 42-year old donned a black see-through two-piece bikini set, with a black floppy hat and dark shades to match. Fans flooded the comment section to gush over the sun kissed pics. “If there’s sun, the beach and amazing weather, you’ll find Ashanti there just glowing,” one fan wrote.

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – JULY 16: Ashanti preforms at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Making Waves concert on July 16, 2022 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island)

S followers criticized the songstress for frequently being photographed in exotic locations. While others came to Ashanti’s defense. “If you follow her you’ll actually see she’s performing at the majority of the locations where you see her in bikinis, ” one fan wrote. “She carved out a career of working in exotic locations.”

It isn’t the first time this month that Ashanti had the Internet in a frenzy. She joined ex-boyfriend Nelly on Saturday during Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert for a steamy performance. Ashanti donned a bottomless, magenta ensemble as she dropped in low in front of her ex-beau. Nelly was pleased with the “Rain On Me” singer’s dance moves. He was as smiles as the pair performed their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me.”

Ashanti also made headlines after revealing that a producer wanted to shower with him in exchange for beats. “We did two records together. He was like, ‘OK, I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie,'” she recalled on the Breakfast Club. “When it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.’” Ashanti did not reveal the identity of the producer.

See the star’s latest photos below.